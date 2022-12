In the night of December 7, as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv Region, fields burned and houses were destroyed. An administration premise was also damaged.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh posted on Telegram.

It is reported that in the morning, at around 4:30 a.m., Russian military attacked Kupiyansk using an S-300 missile. It hit the ground under the foundation of the administrative building. As a result, the wall of the building was destroyed, a car was damaged and the windows were broken. No casualties were reported, the information is being clarified.

Also, as a result of enemy strikes on Kupiyansk, a house was damaged and a fire broke out.

In addition, the occupiers fired S-300 rockets at the area of Pechenihy settlement in the Chuhuyiv District. Some fields took fire.

"We thank our Air Defense Forces, if it weren't for their professional actions, the consequences would have been much greater," said Starukh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 340 Russian occupiers, as well as two tanks and two drones of operational-tactical level.

Meanwhile, as of December 6, a total of 28 settlements in the Kharkiv Region remained under the temporary occupation of the Russian army.