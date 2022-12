Yesterday, December 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 340 Russian invaders, as well as two tanks and two drones of the operational-tactical level.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of December 8 are:

liquidated personnel - about 9,308 (+340);

tanks – 2,937 (+2);

armored fighting vehicles – 5,911 (+2);

artillery systems – 1,925 (+2);

MLRS – 395 (+0);

air defense units – 211 (+0);

planes – 281 (+0);

helicopters – 264 (+0);

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1,603 (+2);

cruise missiles – 592 (+0);

ships/boats – 16 (+0);

automobile equipment and fuel tank trucks – 4,528 (+2);

special equipment – 163 (+0).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 6, the Russian occupiers lost 540 personnel. The AFU also destroyed 14 operational-tactical drones and 21 vehicles.

Meanwhile, over the past day, on December 7, the AFU repelled attacks in the areas of 15 settlements and hit 6 enemy control points.