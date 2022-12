U.S. Senate committee approves resolution that recognizes Russia's actions against Ukrainian people as genocid

The resolution recognizing Russia's actions against the Ukrainian people as genocide was approved by a committee of the U.S. Senate and submitted to a general vote of the Senate.

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram.

This resolution, authored by James Risch, condemns the active genocide against the Ukrainian people and calls for the prevention of future acts of genocide through the cooperation of the United States and its allies.

The resolution now goes to the Senate for a general vote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, back in May, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced that the Seimas (Parliament) of Lithuania recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

The Parliament of Canada also recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide. The House of Commons voted unanimously for the decision.

In addition, the Saeima of Latvia recognized Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide. The statement adopted by the Saeima expressed support for the initiative of democratic countries to join forces in collecting and investigating evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian Federation throughout Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers it incorrect to use the term "genocide" to describe the murders committed by Russia in Ukraine.