Currently, it is impossible to restore the operation of the power grid in full.

This was reported in the address of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He stated that all involved services are doing everything every day to increase the generation and supply of electricity. But at the moment, the power grid cannot be restored to its previous state.

"It is now impossible to restore 100% of the power grid as it was at the beginning of the Russian energy terror. It will take time. That is why most cities and districts maintain blackout schedules," the president said.

He also noted that there are currently the most outages in Kyiv and the region, in Lviv Region, Zhytomyr Region, Poltava Region, Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia Regions.

As earlier reported, Ukrenergo reported that it will be possible to return to planned power outages in 2-3 days, but this is in the event that there are no missile attacks from the Russian Federation.

On December 5, the general director of the YASNO energy company, Serhii Kovalenko, said that there is no question of a total power outage in Kyiv after the Russian missile attacks.

On December 4, Petro Panteleyev, deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said that soon the capital may switch to planned blackouts.