Kyiv could face an apocalyptic scenario this winter if Russia continues to launch airstrikes on infrastructure.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, December 7.

Klitschko noted that Kyiv does not have enough heated shelters to accommodate all 3.6 million residents in the event of complete heat outages. The city authorities have prepared 500 autonomous points, but for a multimillion-resident city this is extremely not enough, the mayor said. If the situation worsens, people should be ready to evacuate, Klitschko said.

"Kyiv might lose power, water, and heat supply. The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it's not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature. If electricity supply continues to be absent while outside temperatures remain low, we will unfortunately be forced to drain water from buildings. Otherwise the water can freeze and break the entire water supply network, and buildings will then be totally unfit for further use," the mayor said.

Klitschko urged residents of the capital to prepare emergency supplies of food and water, as well as to have ready clothes and documents for quick departure if heat supply is turned off. However, there is currently no need for evacuation, since the electricity deficit in the city is only 20%, and conditions remain stable, the mayor emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, the American edition of The New York Times distributed information about Kyiv's preparation for a total evacuation of residents in the event of a complete failure of the power grid.

On November 6, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the city is preparing for various scenarios, but there is no reason for panic.

Also, on November 6, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration said that there is currently no reason for evacuation in Kyiv.