Invaders Used Iranian Drones For First Time In 3 Weeks, Frosts Do Not Affect Their Work

The Russians again used Shahed-136 in Ukraine. The last time the occupiers used these drones was 3 weeks ago. This was told by the spokesman for the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat on the air of the Kyiv TV channel.

“The enemy used kamikaze drones for the first time in three weeks. These were Shahed-136, 14 UAVs of this type were destroyed. Frost does not affect their work, as you can see, tonight they were used," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of December 7, Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian military shot down all eight guided drone.

In addition, on December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones - 14 attack drones of the Shahed-136 type, one Orlan-10 UAV, and another 2 enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.

Recall that at the end of October, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 300 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones that Russia bought from Iran.

However, in early November, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that Iran would soon to Russia send a new batch of Russian drones.