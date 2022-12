During the past day, December 6, units of the Marine Command of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed 36 occupiers, 2 tanks and 5 MLRS. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

Thus, military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces, which are part of the groups, destroyed a tank, 3 mortars, a truck and 21 occupiers.

In addition, artillery military units, as well as units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eliminated another 15 Russian military, a tank, 5 mortars and 5 MLRS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, December 6, the Russian occupiers lost 540 people. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 14 operational-tactical level drones and 21 vehicles.

Meanwhile, in a day, December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones. Ukrainian aviation launched 22 air strikes on the positions of the Russian military.

An attack using drones was carried out on the Dnipropetrovsk region on the night of December 7. The Ukrainian military shot down all eight guided drones.

In addition, on the night of December 7, residents of the Kyiv Region reported that they heard Iranian kamikaze drones.