The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the involvement of cadets of higher education institutions under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure security and order. This is stated in order No. 1078 of December 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the involvement of students of higher education institutions with specific learning conditions belonging to the sphere of administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who have a special rank of police, to measures to ensure public safety and order during martial law," the document says.

Earlier, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, said that after the shelling, when there are no lights on the streets, the National Police doubles the number of police patrols and foot units. Recently, there has been a need to involve cadets of higher education institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to help patrol and protect important critical infrastructure facilities.

He also reported on the newly introduced function, when units of the police and the State Emergency Service make detours around critical infrastructure facilities and give additional air warning alerts through cars.

According to Monastyrskyi, 7,000 police units are now on patrol every day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Monastyrskyi said that there is no need to serve summonses at checkpoints in Ukraine today due to the large number of volunteers.