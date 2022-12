During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 11 attacks on the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian aviation during the current day launched 11 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as a strike on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

Also, in a day, Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Shahed-136 attack UAV,

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 3 control points, 2 areas of personnel concentration, an area of ​ ​ artillery concentration and 2 ammunition depots of the invaders for the current day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, December 6, the Russian occupiers lost 540 people. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 14 operational-tactical level drones and 21 vehicles.

On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones. Ukrainian aviation launched 22 air strikes on the positions of the Russian military.

During December 5, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for December 5 increased by 510 to 92,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military also destroyed 61 cruise missile and 5 tanks.