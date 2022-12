A mobile fire group of guardsmen of the 27th Pechersk brigade shot down a Kh-101 cruise missile during a massive rocket attack by Russia on the territory of Ukraine on December 5. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Facebook on Wednesday, December 7.

The National Guardsmen managed to hit the missile, which went at a low altitude, with large-caliber machine guns and shelling from machine guns.

"The fire calculations of the National Guard are created to counter air strikes, in particular, to shoot down missiles and kamikaze drones. Combined with the effective work of air defense units, this makes it possible to increase the result of shooting down air targets and thereby preserve the infrastructure and life of our citizens," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, air defense forces shot down up to 10 Russian missiles in the Poltava Region.

On December 5, several objects of Ukraine's energy infrastructure suffered as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation.

On December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones.