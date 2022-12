China's foreign trade of goods up 8.6 pct in Jan-Nov

A ship unloading cargo at the ore wharf of the Caofeidian Port area of the Tangshan Port in north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Yang Shiyao.

China's foreign trade of goods expanded 8.6% year on year to ¥38.34 trln (about $5.78 trln) during the first 11 months of the year, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Exports rose 11.9% year on year to ¥21.84 trln, while imports increased 4.6% from a year ago to ¥16.5 trln, according to the General Administration of Customs.

From January to November, China's trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the European Union, and the United States grew 15.5%, 7% and 4.8%, respectively.

In this period, China's trade with countries along the Belt and Road soared 20.4% year on year to ¥12.54 trln.

Private enterprises saw imports and exports increase 13.6% from a year ago to ¥19.41 trln in the first 11 months, accounting for 50.6% of the country's total.