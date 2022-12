Germany And Poland To Place Patriot Air Defense Systems Near Border With Ukraine

Poland is preparing to deploy on its territory the German Patriot air defense systems after Berlin's refusal to deploy this system in Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said. This was reported by Reuters on Wednesday, December 8.

The publication explains that in November, Germany invited Poland to place the Patriot system to protect airspace after an incident with a missile falling on the territory of the state. Later, Blaszczak appealed to Germany to send these systems to Ukraine.

"After talking to the German Defense Ministry, I was disappointed to accept the decision to reject Ukraine's support. Deploying the Patriots to the western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians," Blaszczak tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Germany and Poland are now embarking on working arrangements to locate launchers in Poland and connect them to the state's command system, Blaszczak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki convened an urgent meeting of the Security Council Committee on National Security and Defense due to the fall of a missile and killing two people.

On November 21, Germany announced its intention to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Poland. This happened after the incident with the fall of two missiles on Polish territory.

On November 25, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if Germany deployed its Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine.