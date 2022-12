The Washington Post Learned About AFU Involvement In Strikes At Military Airfields In Russia

The Washington Post learned that the attack on military airfields in the Kursk, Ryazan and Saratov Regions was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The publication reported this with reference to a high-ranking Ukrainian official.

“These were Ukrainian drones — very successful, very effective,” the official said of the strikes, but did not provide any details.

The American publication writes that attacks on military facilities of the Russian Federation indicated serious vulnerabilities in Russian air defense. Moscow was made clear that even those objects that are far from the war zone are vulnerable to the enemy.

It is also noted that the drones managed to evade Russian air defense. Perhaps, experts believe, this indicates that air defense systems are not as reliable and modern as they think in the Russian Federation.

However, Kyiv officially did not recognize the attack on the military airfields of the Russian Federation. Neither did it recognize previous attacks on strategic facilities in Russia.

Russia continues to argue that the damage from the attack on airfields was minimal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the Engels airfield in the Saratov Region, as a result of an explosion that occurred after the fall of an unidentified drone, two Tu-95 bombers were damaged.

A second similar incident occurred at the Dyagilevo air base in the Ryazan Region, where a fuel tanker caught fire as a result of an explosion.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense admitted that the explosions at the airfields occurred as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones.