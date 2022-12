Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the so-called "special military operation" (SMO) could be a long process, but a "significant result" appeared for the Russian Federation. The video was published by the Russian Telegram channel Smotri media on Wednesday, December 7.

Putin held the meeting in his usual format. During his speech, the President of the Russian Federation said that the so-called "special military operation" could become a long process, but, in his opinion, there are already results.

"The long process of the results of the SMO. Of course, this process can be long. But you mentioned that new territories have appeared. Well, this is such a significant result for Russia," Putin said.

At the same time, the Russian dictator said that millions of people wanted to be with Russia, which "is evident from the results of the referendums."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a closed-door meeting with members of the Security Council regarding "ensuring the country's internal security."

On November 21, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the change of power in Ukraine is not one of the goals of the so-called "special military operation" of Russia.

On November 17, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the missile attacks on Ukraine are being carried out due to the reluctance of the Ukrainian authorities to enter into negotiations with the Russian Federation.