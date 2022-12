Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that 150,000 military personnel are in the area of the so-called "special military operation" (SMO), while 150,000 mobilized are in the combat reserve at the training grounds of the Russian Federation. The video was published by the Russian Telegram channel Smotri media on Wednesday, December 7.

Putin said that Russia currently has no need to mobilize, as 150,000 are in the war zone. Half of them, i.e. 77,000, are directly in combat units.

"Others are on the second and third front lines, performing the functions of ground defense troops or undergoing training. Another 150,000, that is, half of all mobilized, are not in the group, they are at the training grounds of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. They are a combat reserve. In terms of talks about the next wave of mobilization, they are meaningless," said the President of the Russian Federation.

Putin also noted that there are no problems with desertion in Russia, but there have been isolated incidents: "In general, there is nothing like that. The guys are fighting brilliantly," Putin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the so-called "SMO" could become a long process.

On December 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a closed-door meeting with members of the Security Council on "ensuring the country's internal security."

On November 21, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the change of power in Ukraine is not one of the goals of the so-called "special military operation" of Russia.