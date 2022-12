Currently There Are No Conditions For Peace Negotiations Regarding Ukraine - NATO Secretary General

Russia is trying to "freeze" the war before resuming the offensive early next year. Currently, there are no conditions for a peaceful settlement of the war, said the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg. This was reported by The Guardian on Wednesday, December 7.

Stoltenberg said Russia is now trying to suspend hostilities in Ukraine for the winter to regroup, recover and prepare forces for a new offensive early next year.

"There are no conditions for negotiations now, because Russia has not shown any signs of willingness to participate in negotiations that respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. It is up to Ukrainians to decide when it is time to start negotiations and agree on terms. Most wars and most likely this one as well will end at the negotiating table," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Stoltenberg also called on NATO allies to continue supporting Ukraine with weapons.

