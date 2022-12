The Russians shelled Kurakhove in the Donetsk Region, 8 people were killed and 5 were injured. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kurakhove, Donetsk Region. The enemy shelled the settlement with rocket launchers. The market, bus station, gas stations, residential buildings came under fire. 8 people were killed, 5 were injured!" he wrote.

Tymoshenko added that the information is still being updated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said that on December 6, it became known about 3 civilians injured by Russians in the Donetsk Region: in Bakhmut, Pavlivka, and Kurakhove.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that last day, December 6, Russia launched 10 missile and 33 air strikes, as well as carried out 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems.