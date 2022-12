The invaders are taking children from the Luhansk Region to Chechnya en masse for "patriotic education". This was stated by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

"Kadyrov kidnaps children from the Luhansk Region in order to raise them to be murderers, who will then go on to kill Ukrainians. There are already more than a hundred similar cases of deportation of teenagers to the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement says.

Earlier, the Center of National Resistance reported that the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk Region reported that in-depth medical examinations were conducted for 15,000 children from 2 to 17 years.

"Medics brought from Russia noted in the examination documents that 70% of these children "need special medical care". It is with this conclusion that the Russians cover up the deportation of children to the territory of Russia," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing deep into the Luhansk Region on the Svatove and Kreminna directions.

In addition, in the occupied Luhansk Region, most hospitals were turned into hospitals for the treatment of Russian occupiers.