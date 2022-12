The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has agreed with Norway's largest oil and gas company Equinor on the purchase of an additional volume of natural gas.

This is stated in the message of Naftogaz, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, during the meeting, the head of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company Oleksii Chernyshov and the president and director general of Equinor Anders Opedal discussed the strengthening of strategic partnership and the purchase of the additional volume of natural gas needed by Ukraine for the heating season.

"We have the first agreements with Equinor regarding the purchase of an additional volume of natural gas to pass the most difficult heating season in our history. We hope for special purchase conditions and further reservation of the volume we need," Chernyshov said.

Chernyshov noted that Equinor is a strategic partner of Naftogaz not only for the purchase of natural gas, but also for the potential development of national production.

"The cooperation of our group of companies with Equinor began more than 10 years ago. I am sure that now our strategic partnership is reaching a new level," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the period of the heating season of 2022-2023, Ukraine needs an additional 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth more than USD 4 billion.

The Cabinet of Ministers transferred UAH 12.7 billion received from the Canadian government for the purchase of natural gas to Naftogaz.

Norway will also provide Naftogaz with a grant of EUR 195 million for the purchase of natural gas.