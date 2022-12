The police brought the graffiti of the world-famous street artist Banksy under protection.

Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military-Civilian Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the recent graffiti, which was cut by a group of suspects in Hostomel near Kyiv, is undamaged and is with the law enforcement officers while the investigation continues.

Currently, together with representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, consultations are being held regarding the storage and future fate of this graffiti.

"I would like to emphasize that Banksy's works in the Kyiv Region are under police protection. After all, these images are a symbol of our struggle against the enemy. These are stories about the support and solidarity of the entire civilized world with Ukraine. We will do everything to preserve the works of street art as a symbol of our future Victory," Kuleba emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, guards will be put on Banksy's graffiti in the Kyiv Region.

The police detained 8 people who are suspected of cutting graffiti from a wall in Hostomel (Kyiv Region), the author of which is the British anonymous street artist Banksy.

Vandals cut down one of seven graffiti in Hostomel, Kyiv Region, the author of which is the world-famous street artist Banksy from the United Kingdom.