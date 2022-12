As of December 6, a total of 28 settlements remain under temporary Russian occupation in the Kharkiv Region.

This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv Region on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 6, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner paid a working visit to Kharkiv.

The head of the Main Directorate of State in the Kharkiv Region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, during a meeting with UN representatives, said that most of the occupied territories of the Kharkiv Region were liberated.

According to him, 28 settlements, in which 200-300 people live, remain under occupation.

"After the shelling, some villages do not have a single surviving residential building. In the city of Kharkiv, the military of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war almost completely destroyed by mass bombing the largest residential neighborhood - Pivnichna Saltivka, where 400,000 citizens lived. This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by Russia," Tymoshko said.

It is also noted that since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian military in the Kharkiv Region, the police have expanded their functions.

In particular, the police were engaged in the evacuation of citizens to safer areas, delivered medicines and humanitarian aid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that about 6% of the territory of the Kharkiv Region remained under occupation, while 32% of the territory of the region had been occupied by the Russians before the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.