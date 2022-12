US Agrees On Amount Of Assistance For Security Of Ukraine In 2023. It Is USD 500 Million Bigger Than Previousl

American lawmakers have agreed on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023, which provides for USD 800 million for Ukraine's security.

This is stated in the document, which is published on the website of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The House Armed Services Committee and the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee agreed to allocate funds for the country's defense policy needs. The total volume of the U.S. defense budget in 2023 will be USD 858 billion.

Of these, USD 800 million will be allocated to support and assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The document states that this is USD 500 million more than U.S. President Joe Biden asked earlier this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, it became known that Ukraine received a grant of USD 1.5 billion from the United States from the World Bank Trust Fund.

We also reported that on November 23, U.S. President Joe Biden instructed to send USD 400 million to a new military assistance package to Ukraine. Earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense published details of this package.