13 Prisoners Recruited By Invaders For War In Ukraine Fled From Combat Positions, But Were Overtaken And Kille

13 Russian prisoners, who were recruited by the invaders to participate in the war against Ukraine, fled from combat positions, but they were overtaken and eliminated.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

It is noted that on November 30, in the area of Verkhniotoretske, Donetsk Region, the fact of desertion of 21 Russian soldiers with weapons from their combat positions was discovered.

13 of them are persons recruited in prison.

The command of the Russian occupation forces ordered the detention and elimination of violators.

"As of December 5, all deserters have been destroyed," the General Staff said.

Also, according to the General Staff, on December 4, up to 20 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia Region, about 70 occupiers were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian private military company Wagner received permission to recruit prisoners in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that now the key hotspots in the Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut, where Russia threw 2,000 prisoners for reinforcements.