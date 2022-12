AFU Will Be In Luhansk, Donetsk And Sevastopol In Spring - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has expressed confidence that in the spring of 2023 the Armed Forces of Ukraine will liberate the occupied Luhansk, Donetsk and Sevastopol. He wrote about this on his Twitter.

According to him, winter will be a key stage in Ukraine's war for its independence.

"On December 6, 1919, the Winter Campaign of the UPR Army began. On December 6, 2022, it continued and will end in the Ukrainian spring in liberated Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk. Ukrainian winter is a key stage of the Great War of Independence, Happy Armed Forces of Ukraine Day!" Danilov wrote.

Recall that earlier Danilov said that Russia must be destroyed so that it ceases to exist in the current borders.

On November 24, Danilov emphasized that the Ukrainian army will not stop until the entire territory of the state with Crimea and Donbas is free.