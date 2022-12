It Will Be Possible To Return To Planned Blackouts In 2-3 Days, If There Are No New Enemy Attacks - Ukrenergo

It will be possible to return to planned power outages in Ukraine in 2-3 days if there are no new missile attacks on energy infrastructure by Russia.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi announced this in an interview with Radio NV, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that planned outages will be possible when the power deficit in the power system drops to such a level when one of the three groups of consumers can be disconnected every four hours.

Kudrytskyi explained that all users in each region are divided by oblenergos and civil-military administrations into three queues.

For the planned mode, you need to turn off each of these three queues one after another.

"We are now close enough to bring the power deficit to such parameters when we can again return to the planned schedules. I think it will take us another 2-3 days. If there are no new attacks, then I think that this week we should go on scheduled schedules," the head of Ukrenergo added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that despite the Russian missile attack, Ukraine's energy system functions and remains integral.