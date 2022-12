On December 6, for the second time in a day, Russian troops attacked one of DTEK Energy's energy enterprises, its equipment suffered serious damage as a result of an enemy strike, and now it is completely disconnected from the power system.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, December 6, Russia continued to carry out terrorist attacks on the civil and energy infrastructure of Ukraine. For the second time in a day, an energy enterprise of DTEK Energy suffered from shelling. It has been attacked repeatedly by enemy troops. This time there were no casualties or injuries. As a result of the shelling, the equipment of the enterprise was seriously damaged. It is currently completely disconnected from the power grid. The shutdown of the enterprise has led to restrictions on energy and heat supply in the region," it says.

Immediately after the end of the shelling, energy staff began to eliminate the consequences of the attack, restore the operation of the company's equipment and return electricity and heat to the inhabitants of the region.

"This is the 18th terrorist attack by Russia on DTEK Energy enterprises over the past two months. As a result of the previous 24 attacks, energy staff suffered injuries, 3 were killed. There were also victims among rescuers and employees of contractors," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, Russian troops again attacked one of the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy.

On December 5, during massive Russian shelling, there were hits to energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa Regions, but the energy system of Ukraine remains integral.