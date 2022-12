28 Settlements Remain Under Occupation In Kharkiv Region - Police 15:10

US Agrees On Amount Of Assistance For Security Of Ukraine In 2023. It Is USD 500 Million Bigger Than Previously Asked By Biden 14:55

13 Prisoners Recruited By Invaders For War In Ukraine Fled From Combat Positions, But Were Overtaken And Killed 14:22

AFU Will Be In Luhansk, Donetsk And Sevastopol In Spring - Danilov 13:58