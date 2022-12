The special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine "Alpha" has destroyed the Russian tank Т-80.

The SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The enemy has "tortured" our forward positions for some time, using the tactics of rapid shelling from tanks. But this did not last long - one of them was exposed and destroyed by a tactical group of fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" of the SSU. And the crew fled so panicked that our defenders "canceled" another occupier," the SSU reports.

The security service notes that it will destroy everyone who came to Ukrainian land with weapons.

