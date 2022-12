Rumors Spreading In Russian Kursk About Possible AFU Invasion, Russians Fortifying Defensive Positions In Bord

In Kursk (Russia) there are rumors about a possible invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, due to which the strengthening of defensive positions in the bordering areas with Ukraine continues.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city of Kursk and the region, rumors are spreading about a possible invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In connection with this, fortification equipment of defensive positions in the areas bordering Ukraine continues," the statement said.

It is also noted that the enemy continues to suffer losses.

In particular, the number of killed occupiers among the mobilized from the Kursk Region is growing.

This is evidenced by local media.

In addition, due to information about human losses, the war in Ukraine is less and less supported by the younger generation of Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donbas.