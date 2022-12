Ukraine will receive a EUR 200 million grant from Germany to support IDPs.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko has had a working meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen.

During the meeting, Serhii Marchenko signed an agreement with the Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW), as well as a separate agreement to the Grant Agreement within the framework of the Program to Support the Sustainability of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ukraine.

In accordance with the agreements reached, the Government of Ukraine will receive a grant in the amount of EUR 200 million to cover the costs of paying assistance for the residence of IDPs.

The funds will reach the State Budget of Ukraine in the near future.

The parties also discussed the state of the financial and economic system of Ukraine, as well as other projects that are being implemented with the support of the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany and KfW.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, EUR 1.5 billion have been raised from the Government of Germany (including a grant of EUR 200 million).

These funds are aimed at budgetary support of priority social expenditures and expenditures in the field of education and health care, assistance to IDPs, as well as support of state programs for crediting small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine.

On November 18, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to attract a grant for budget support from the Trust Fund of many donors in the amount of USD 4.5 billion as the third additional financing for the project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine."