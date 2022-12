During the day, on December 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 17 enemy drones. Ukrainian aviation carried out 22 airstrikes on Russian military positions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Thus, the Ukrainian aviation made 22 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the occupiers. In addition, four strikes were made on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the day, the AFU shot down 14 Shahed-136-type attack drones, one Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and two enemy drones, the type of which is being specified.

Units of missile forces and artillery of Ukraine hit the command post, three personnel concentration areas, the artillery concentration area and the occupiers' ammunition depot.

The AFU also repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on December 5 increased by 510 to 92,200, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 61 cruise missiles and five tanks last day.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military is gradually moving forward in the Svatove and Kreminna directions, but the Russian side had time to prepare and withdrew a lot of forces.