In the first 11 months of 2022, Ukraine exported 50.9 million tons of products of the agro-industrial complex and food industry for a total amount of USD 21.1 billion.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Over the course of 11 months of the current year, Ukraine exported 50.9 million tons of agricultural and food industry products worth USD 21.1 billion. It is 16.7% less in volume, and 13.7% less in value than in 11 months last year," First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyridenko said in an interview for CNN.

Among the products of the agro-industrial complex and the food industry, the most exported were, in particular: corn (21.9 million tons worth USD 5.3 billion); wheat (9.6 million tons worth USD 2.3 billion); sunflower oil (3.9 million tons worth USD 5.0 billion); rapeseed or rapeseed content (2.9 million tons worth USD 1.4 billion); meal from vegetable fats and oils (2.9 million tons worth USD 671.2 million).

"These indicators were achieved by Ukrainian producers with the loss of the agricultural sector of Ukraine. Thus, according to this report, prepared by the KSE Institute together with the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the losses (direct losses) of the agricultural sector reached USD 6.6 billion. Indirect ones – USD 34.25 billion," noted Svyridenko.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in October, along with recent times, the volume of Ukrainian exports in monetary terms decreased by 8.2% or USD 0.3 billion to USD 4.144 billion.