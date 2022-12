Russia Admitted That Only Presence Of Nuclear Weapons Can Save Russia From Being Divided Into Parts

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev admitted that only the presence of a large nuclear arsenal saves the country from division into parts.

Medvedev made a corresponding statement today, December 6, Interfax reports his words.

"If it weren't for the strategic nuclear arsenal, we would be torn apart. It's a huge country, rich, and everyone is looking and thinking how to take something or divide it into parts, and then slowly appropriate it all," he said.

According to him, nuclear weapons make it possible to restrain the "hottest heads" from making decisions that are negative for Russia.

Medvedev added that it is about states that are in unfriendly alliances with Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early November, The New York Times reported that the Russian leadership had previously discussed the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

After the publication of this article, Russia hastened to declare that the Kremlin allegedly did not discuss a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

At the same time, a month ago, Medvedev himself said that Russia could use nuclear weapons if Ukraine wins the war.