The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation allows reaching agreements with Ukraine and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the creation of a safe zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Since the beginning of March, the station has been under the occupation of Russian troops.

The corresponding statement was made by the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Ryabkov, his words are quoted by Interfax.

According to him, the Russian Federation allegedly hopes to reach agreements on the protection of the nuclear power plant between Russia, Ukraine and the IAEA.

"We will strive for it," Ryabkov said.

We will remind you that yesterday, December 5, Russia expressed its categorical disagreement with the IAEA's proposal to transfer control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to a third party.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It is located in the Zaporizhzhia Region, near the town of Enerhodar.

The station was occupied by Russian troops at the beginning of March 2022. Since then, the occupiers have been using it as their base and as a site for shelling the opposite bank of the Kakhovske Reservoir.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, expressed the hope that the organization will be able to reach an agreement with Russia on the creation of a safety zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We also reported that on November 18, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its troops from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.