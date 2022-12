Germany Refuses To Provide Patriot Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems To Ukraine. They Will Be Placed In Poland

Defense Ministers of Poland and Germany, Mariusz Blaszczak and Christine Lambrecht, today, December 6, discussed the placement of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems on Polish territory, which means the rejection of the offer to transfer them to Ukraine. This was announced by the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense at the end of the conversation, the European Pravda publication reports.

"After talking with representatives of the German Ministry of Defense, I was disappointed by the decision to refuse support to Ukraine. Placing Patriot in Western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians. Therefore, we continue preparations for placing launchers on the territory of Poland and connecting them to our control system," he wrote on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, Germany announced its intention to transfer Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Poland. This happened after the incident with the fall of two rockets on the Polish territory.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that it would be better if Germany placed its Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Polish military noted that the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems would be most effective if deployed in the western regions of Ukraine.

It was also reported that the U.S. Department of Defense stated that Washington does not yet plan to supply Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.