Russians Eliminated Over 20 Of Their Soldiers Who Deserted From Positions Near Donetsk

The command of the Russian occupation troops ordered to liquidate a group of their own soldiers who left their combat positions with weapons. The incident happened in late November.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, a group of 21 occupiers voluntarily left their combat positions in the area of Verkhniotoretske settlement of the Donetsk Region.

It is noted that 13 of them are prisoners of Russian correctional facilities, who were previously recruited to participate in the war against Ukraine.

It is reported that on November 30, the command of the occupiers ordered to find and eliminate deserters. As of Monday, December 5, they were destroyed.

It will be recalled that in mid-November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions there is an increase in desertion cases among soldiers of the Russian occupation army.

We also wrote that on September 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing punishment for soldiers for desertion, looting or surrendering.