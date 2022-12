Ukraine and Moldova plan to build a road bridge across the Dniester on their common border.

This is stated in the government's message with reference to the results of the meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of the meeting, the heads of governments of Ukraine and Moldova signed a joint statement and reached a number of important agreements. In particular, Ukraine and Moldova will continue to remove administrative and procedural barriers for the freer movement of people and goods between our countries. It is also expected that by mid-2023 an agreement will be concluded on the construction of a road bridge across the Dniester on the common border," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, Ukraine and Moldova resumed communication on the railway section Berezyne - Basarabeasca (Moldova).