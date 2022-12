MPs Transfer UAH 130 Million, Which Were Intended For Parties, For Production Of Anti-Tank Missiles Stugna-P

Members of Parliament transferred UAH 130 million, which were intended to finance the activities of parties, for the production of anti-tank missile systems Stugna-P.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian parliamentarians transferred UAH 130 million from the funds intended to finance the statutory activities of the party for the production of anti-tank missile systems Stugna-P for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message reads.

The funds will be directed to the account of the NBU by targeted payment, and in the future they will go to the domestic manufacturer of anti-tank missile systems - design bureau Luch.

The Ministry of Defense notes that the Stugna-P is successfully used by the Armed Forces to destroy important targets at a long distance - tanks, rocket launchers, and even enemy rotorcraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine yesterday, December 5, repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 7 settlements in the Donetsk Region, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.