Russia "Did Not Appreciate" Latest Missile Strike On Ukraine - ISW

Anger at the inability of the Russian military to prevent Ukrainian strikes on Russian strategic airbases in the rear outweighed the "praise" in the information space over the last series of attacks on Ukraine. This was announced by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a report for December 5.

It is noted that Russian military bloggers criticized the authorities for not foreseeing and preventing drone strikes at the Engels-2 and Dyagilevo airbases on December 5.

As some of them stated, the Russian military did not defend the airbases properly, although they knew that they were clear targets for Ukrainian strikes.

"Ukrainian forces likely conducted strikes on two Russian strategic airbases on December 5, inflicting light damage while demonstrating Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian rear areas and possibly disrupt Russia’s campaign of strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure," analysts said.

Both airbases house strategic bombers that Russia has used to target Ukraine throughout the war.

The ISW added that Ukrainian forces also sought to disrupt Russian strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of massive Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, there were hits to energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia and Odesa regions, but the energy system of Ukraine functions and remains integral.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 6, Russia may launch a new missile strike on the territory of Ukraine.