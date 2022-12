On the night of Tuesday, December 6, in the city of Kursk (Russian Federation), an explosion followed by a fire occurred near the airfield. The fire services are trying to put out the burning oil storage tank. The authorities of the region report on the drone attack.

This was announced by the governor of the Kursk Oblast, Roman Starovoyt, in Telegram.

"As a result of a drone attack, an oil storage tank caught fire near the Kursk airfield," the official said in a statement.

It is also noted that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

The governor added that the fire is contained and "all special services" are working on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, in Russia, two Tu-95 missile carriers were damaged by the fall of a drone at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov Oblast, from where bombers take off to attack Ukraine.

Russian mass media also reported on the explosion of a fuel tank at the Diaghilev airfield in the Ryazan Oblast.

On December 5, the Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed that the Ukrainian military had indeed struck airfields of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation in the Ryazan and Saratov Oblasts.