In the morning of December 6, an explosion occurred in Melitopol near the entrance of collaborator Mykola Volik.

Melitopol Town Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram.

So, it is reported that at 6 a.m., there was a loud explosion near the Volik’s house entrance. An ambulance immediately arrived at the scene.

"Probably, the Russian World turned his back on the collaborator. We are clarifying how much he was fried," Fedorov's message says.

It is noted that before the start of the full-scale war, Volik headed the local branch of the Socialist Party, and was also a deputy of the Melitopol District Council.

"After the occupation of Melitopol, he became an active accomplice of local Gauleiters," the mayor's message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of Russian shelling in the village of Novosofiyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, two people died, three were injured, among the wounded was a small child aged one year and 10 months.

In addition, on the night of December 5, the occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. The energy infrastructure was damaged. According to available information, people are unharmed.