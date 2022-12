Yesterday, December 5, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, 15 airstrikes were carried out on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, other five on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

In addition, during the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit two control points, eight personnel concentration areas and an important enemy facility.

Also, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Verkhniokamiyanske, Bakhmut, Andriyivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Kurdiumivka, and Krasnohorivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired mortars and barrel artillery at the settlements of Senkivka, and Sosnivka in the Chernihiv Region, and Gomelivske, Manukhivka, Oleksandrivka, and Slavhorod in the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy continues to maintain its troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region. Areas of Volokhivka, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Starytsia, Strelecha, Ternova settlements of the Kharkiv Region were shelled with tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. The enemy fired using tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the districts of Berestove, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, Pischane, Krokhmalne settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region and Makiyivka, Nevske, and Terny in the Donetsk Region. The enemy used army aircraft for strikes in the area of the Kotlyarivka settlement.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions, trying to improve its tactical position. 20 settlements, including Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region, were shelled by tanks and the entire range of artillery. The enemy struck by combat aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Kamiyanka, and Mariyinka.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk direction. Fired different types of artillery fire in areas of Bohoyavlenka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy is conducting defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It carried out tank and artillery shelling of the areas of more than 16 settlements bordering the contact line, in particular the settlements of Vremivka, and Novopil of the Donetsk Region, Olhivske, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Region; as well as Zolota Balka, and Novosilka of the the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU continues to advance in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna in the Luhansk Region. We are expecting good news from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai.

Yesterday, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down most of the Russian missiles launched today over Ukraine.