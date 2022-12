On Tuesday, December 6, Russia may launch a new missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Yurii Ihnat, a representative of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of a telethon on Suspilnyi channel.

Ihnat urged Ukrainians to always remember the missile threat:

"You need to be ready for this. The entire Ukrainian nation must live in such realities, without any panic, with a cold mind. And the AFU will do what they do best - protect citizens, their state," Ihnat said.

According to him, today, December 6, there are two reasons for the Russians to strike Ukraine.

"Firstly, it is a holiday (December 6 - Armed Forces Day). Secondly, we see such trends that on October 10-11, October 17-18, strikes were carried out on one day, on the second day they struck a little less, but they still struck," he reminded.

Yurii Ihnat added that during the previous attack, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than 60 Russian missiles, but Ukraine needs large forces and means to effectively protect threats from the air.

He noted that the air defense forces consist of anti-aircraft missile forces, engaged aviation, as well as mobile fire groups armed with anti-aircraft missile systems.

"The results show the serious training of the defenders of the sky. And we will continue to do it, we will beat the enemy as much as we can. We hope for the support of our partners, who supply us with the necessary and modern air defense equipment little by little - this is the German Gepard, IRIS-T, and NASAMS. We need more systems of those types so that we can really protect and strengthen the existing air defense systems, the basis of which today still consists of the Soviet Buk-M1 and S-300 complexes," Yurii Ihnat said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that as a result of massive Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, energy facilities were hit in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions, but Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact.