On December 5, Russian troops again attacked one of the energy enterprises of the DTEK Energo energy company; as a result of the enemy attack, it was disconnected from the power grid.

This follows from a statement by the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On December 5, DTEK Energo, which had already been attacked by enemy troops several times before, was hit by shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, the equipment and infrastructure of the enterprise were seriously damaged, and it is currently completely disconnected from the power grid. The shutdown of the enterprise led to energy restrictions - and heat supply in the region," the message reads.

It is noted that for the sake of safety, only critically necessary employees are at the facilities, others work remotely.

"This is the 17th Russian terrorist attack on the DTEK Energo power plant in the last two months. As a result of the previous 24 energy workers were injured, and three were killed. There were also casualties among rescuers and workers of contracting organizations," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as a result of massive Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, energy facilities were hit in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and Odesa Regions, but Ukraine's power grid is functioning and remains intact.