Increase In Missile Strikes And Assaults. AFU Tell How Tactics Of Russia Changed After Appointment Of Suroviki

With the appointment of Sergey Surovikin as the commander of the Russian grouping in Ukraine, the occupiers changed their tactics in favor of missile strikes and the use of assault units.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the air of the telethon.

"The situation on the eastern front is very tense. The enemy attacks our units every day. We mainly observe that the tactics have changed with the appointment of Surovikin. There has been an increase in both air and missile strikes, and the enemy has switched to the tactics of assault squads," said Syrskyi.

It is not only about missile strikes throughout Ukraine, but also at the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of combat sorties by Russian tactical aircraft over Ukraine has significantly decreased in recent months. Russian aircraft are now making dozens of sorties a day, compared to a peak of 300 a day in March 2022.

We will remind, the day before Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy aircraft near the village of Pidhorodne, which is not far from Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

Also, the Armed Forces shot down another Russian Alligator attack helicopter.