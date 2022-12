Russian Deputies Demand From Putin To Issue Decree On Official End Of Mobilization In Russia

Members of the Moscow City Duma appealed to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, with the demand to issue a decree on the end of the so-called partial mobilization in the Russian Federation.

The corresponding appeal was published by three Moscow deputies on YouTube.

The authors of the appeal were Evgeniy Stupin (Communist Party of the Russian Federation, CPRF), Maksim Kruglov (Yabloko) and Mikhail Timonov (Just Russia). They prepared a written appeal, but the state and legal directorate of the Moscow City Duma refused to register it.

For this reason, Stupin, Kruglov and Timonov were forced to appeal directly to Putin by posting a video on YouTube.

"Officially, the partial mobilization has not been completed. It is necessary to eliminate this legal gap, which will bring peace to millions of families throughout Russia. This requires the issuance of a decree on the completion of mobilization," the description of the published video reads.

President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the "partial mobilization" on September 21. The plans of the Russian authorities were to draft 300,000 people into the ranks of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Already on October 28, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu announced the completion of the "partial mobilization". At the same time, Putin never issued a decree on its completion.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the leadership of the Russian Federation intends to conduct a new wave of mobilization, which is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Earlier, the Russian mass media reported, citing their own sources, that in the spring of 2023, about 120,000 conscripts will be called up to replace those mobilized to participate in the war against Ukraine since September 21.