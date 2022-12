There Are Hits To Energy Facilities In 3 Regions, But Ukraine's Energy System Is Functioning - Shmyhal

As a result of Russian shelling on Monday, December 5, energy facilities were hit in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa Regions, but Ukraine's energy system is functioning and remains intact. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The terrorist country of Russia tried to implement its criminal plan again - to plunge Ukraine into darkness and cold. Thanks to the heroic Armed Forces of Ukraine and Air Defense Forces, the enemy once again failed to do what they planned. The country's energy system is functioning and remains intact. There were hits on energy facilities in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa Regions. In some regions, emergency power outages have been forcibly applied to balance the system and avoid accidents. Rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack to restore light to every home," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that Russia carried out another massive missile attack on the anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, demonstrating to the world what a "reliable" guarantor of security it is.

He emphasized that Ukraine relies on its Armed Forces and rescuers and believes in victory and a just retribution for Russian terrorists.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian air defenses shot down most of the Russian missiles on Monday, December 5, and energy companies have already started restoring power.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that on Monday, December 5, 10 missiles were detected in Kyiv's airspace, and 9 were destroyed.