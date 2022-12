Putin Visits Crimean Bridge, Where Traffic Was Restored After Explosion

The President of Russia personally visited the Crimean Bridge, where traffic was restored today on the section of the structure that was damaged by an explosion in early October.

The Russian RIA Novosti writes about this.

"Putin visited the Crimean Bridge," the message reads.

It is reported that the president of the aggressor country allegedly spoke with the builders who participated in the repair of the bridge.

A Russian propaganda publication also published a video of Putin driving a car across a bridge.

It will be recalled that on October 8, a powerful explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, which led to the partial collapse of the automobile part of the bridge.

The railway bridge running parallel to the road bridge was also damaged as a result of the explosion.

In Russia, responsibility for the organization and execution of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge was assigned to Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, December 5, Russia announced the completion of repairs to the automobile part of the Crimean Bridge.