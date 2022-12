Ukrainian air defense forces shot down most of the Russian missiles launched today over Ukraine. Also, the power engineers immediately began to restore the electricity supply. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his address on Monday, December 5.

Zelenskyy thanked the air defense forces for shooting down almost all enemy missiles, and the energy workers, who immediately began to repair damage caused by Russian shelling.

"I want to thank the air defense forces, our energy workers and our people. The air defense forces shot down most of the missiles. The energy workers have already started to restore the light. Our people never give up," the President emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that today, December 5, several objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine were damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation.

In the Sumy Region, emergency power outages were applied to prevent disruptions in the country's energy system.

In Odesa, as a result of a Russian missile attack, all pumping stations were cut off, and the city was left without water supply.