The heads of health care institutions, enterprises and organizations based on the communal property of the territorial society of Kyiv were asked to temporarily suspend planned hospitalizations. This is reported in the order of the Head of the Health Care Department of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The Health Care Department, on behalf of the First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk, asks to temporarily suspend planned hospitalizations in health care institutions until a separate order.

The reason is not specified in the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, emergency power outages continue in Kyiv and the region over the weekend, so the restrictions schedules are not yet in effect.

Kyiv has increased the limit on electricity consumption, the capital is gradually approaching scheduled power outages.

Managers of distribution system operators will be personally responsible for non-compliance with power outage schedules.